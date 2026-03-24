LPG price hike forces Pune restaurants to raise prices

Customers divided over the issue

With costs climbing, places like Spring Onion Restaurant have added a 30% menu surcharge, while smaller joints such as Swati's Pav Bhaji bumped up some items by ₹20.

Customers seem split: some want clearer pricing upfront, while others are okay with the hikes if they're told in advance.

The whole situation has sparked fresh conversations about fairness and transparency in eating out around Pune.