LPG price hike: What it means for your wallet
Starting January 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders has gone up by ₹111—so if you're grabbing a meal out, expect hotels and restaurants to feel the pinch.
In Delhi, that cylinder now costs ₹1,691.50 (up from ₹1,580.50).
The good news? The regular 14-kg domestic LPG cylinder you use at home hasn't changed in price and still sits between ₹850 and ₹960 across India.
Regional changes and a small relief
Prices for commercial cylinders aren't the same everywhere—Patna tops the list at ₹1,953.50, while cities like Noida (₹1,691) and Gurugram (₹1,708.50) see slightly lower rates.
Meanwhile in NCR, there's a bit of relief: piped natural gas just got cheaper with new rates set at ₹47.89 per SCM in Delhi and ₹46.70 in Gurugram.
So while eating out might get pricier, your home cooking costs are staying steady for now.