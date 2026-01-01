LPG price hike: What it means for your wallet

Regional changes and a small relief

Prices for commercial cylinders aren't the same everywhere—Patna tops the list at ₹1,953.50, while cities like Noida (₹1,691) and Gurugram (₹1,708.50) see slightly lower rates.

Meanwhile in NCR, there's a bit of relief: piped natural gas just got cheaper with new rates set at ₹47.89 per SCM in Delhi and ₹46.70 in Gurugram.

So while eating out might get pricier, your home cooking costs are staying steady for now.