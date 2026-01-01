Next Article
PM Modi's New Year 2026 wishes: Health, unity, and big celebrations
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off 2026 by wishing everyone "good health and prosperity" on X (formerly Twitter), adding, "May the year ahead bring success in your efforts and fulfillment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society."
Quick catch-up: A message about values—and a vision for India
Along with his wishes, PM Modi shared a Sanskrit verse from Srimad Bhagavatam that highlights qualities like knowledge, patience, skill, and other virtues.
How India celebrated: Fireworks, music & tight security
From fireworks to dancing and prayers in cities across the country—including hotspots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam—Indians welcomed 2026 with energy.
Tourist spots saw packed hotels as people gathered to celebrate under extra security to keep things safe for everyone.