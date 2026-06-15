LPG price spike amid West Asia conflict disrupts JNPT operations

About 40% drivers missing at JNPT

At one point, more than half the drivers were missing, leaving trailers idle and cargo piling up despite government efforts like rail services and fee waivers.

The shortage still lingers at about 40%. Exporters of onions saw shipments delayed, and some of their produce even spoiled at the port, causing real losses.

Imported fruits saw shipments delayed. Even as some drivers returned out of necessity, high food costs and uncertain kitchen facilities remain a big worry for many.