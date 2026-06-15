LPG price spike amid West Asia conflict disrupts JNPT operations
A spike in LPG prices, thanks to the West Asia conflict, has thrown things off at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), India's biggest container port.
With cooking gas suddenly expensive, many migrant trailer drivers couldn't afford meals, and roadside food stalls either closed or hiked their prices.
This led to a huge drop in available drivers and container backlogs jumped from 17,000 in mid-April to 40,000 by the second week of May.
About 40% drivers missing at JNPT
At one point, more than half the drivers were missing, leaving trailers idle and cargo piling up despite government efforts like rail services and fee waivers.
The shortage still lingers at about 40%. Exporters of onions saw shipments delayed, and some of their produce even spoiled at the port, causing real losses.
Imported fruits saw shipments delayed. Even as some drivers returned out of necessity, high food costs and uncertain kitchen facilities remain a big worry for many.