LPG prices soar in India amid West Asia conflict
LPG prices in India have shot up after the West Asia conflict disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for the country's energy shipments (including a large share of its LPG imports).
Domestic cylinders that usually cost ₹913 have been reported selling for ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 on the black market in parts of Delhi; other areas have reported different, sometimes higher, black-market prices.
Commercial cylinder rates have jumped too
Commercial cylinder rates have jumped too, nearly ₹3,000 in Delhi and reported as high as ₹5,000-₹6,500 in other areas.
Even small 5-kg cylinders are going for ₹800 instead of the usual ₹500.
Some areas have reported commercial premiums of several hundred rupees.
Street food vendors and small shops are struggling
Street food vendors and small shops are struggling to cope with these price hikes.
One vendor shared they paid ₹2,500 for a cylinder that was just ₹1,900 10 days ago, making it tough to stay open or keep prices low.
Center insists there's enough domestic LPG supply
The Center insists there's enough domestic LPG supply and urges everyone not to hoard or buy from unauthorized sellers.
Officials say they're watching things closely and working to keep gas available at fair prices.