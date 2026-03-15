LPG prices soar in India amid West Asia conflict India Mar 15, 2026

LPG prices in India have shot up after the West Asia conflict disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for the country's energy shipments (including a large share of its LPG imports).

Domestic cylinders that usually cost ₹913 have been reported selling for ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 on the black market in parts of Delhi; other areas have reported different, sometimes higher, black-market prices.