LPG refills in Telangana: cylinders to be delivered at home India Mar 26, 2026

Big update for everyone using domestic LPG in Telangana: you'll now get your cylinder delivered right to your doorstep.

Picking up cylinders from warehouses or showrooms is no longer allowed.

TLDA President K Jagan Mohan Reddy says this move is meant to keep bookings fair and protect consumer rights, especially as demand rises due to global supply issues linked to the West Asia conflict.