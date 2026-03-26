LPG refills in Telangana: cylinders to be delivered at home
Big update for everyone using domestic LPG in Telangana: you'll now get your cylinder delivered right to your doorstep.
Picking up cylinders from warehouses or showrooms is no longer allowed.
TLDA President K Jagan Mohan Reddy says this move is meant to keep bookings fair and protect consumer rights, especially as demand rises due to global supply issues linked to the West Asia conflict.
Deliveries might take 6 to 7 days
With refill bookings jumping by 250% to 300%, deliveries might take about six to seven days.
The TLDA promises all orders will be handled in the order they're booked, so patience is key.
They've also asked people not to crowd distribution sites, as recent disturbances have raised safety concerns: orderly deliveries help keep things running smoothly for everyone.