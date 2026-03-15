LPG shortage: Chennai considers reintroducing coal, kerosene sales
Chennai is switching things up as the LPG shortage continues: fuel outlets are likely to stock kerosene oil, and coal sales may be reintroduced for homes and businesses.
The move comes after disruptions in West Asia threatened fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the government to step in.
Restaurants, autos, and wedding planners are feeling the heat
LPG production has been ramped up by 28%, but households still get first dibs, leaving restaurants and auto-rickshaws struggling.
Many eateries are cutting menus or closing temporarily, while about one-quarter of autos are off the roads due to fuel shortages (and fares have gone up).
Even wedding plans are on shaky ground: about 70,000 events could be impacted unless the state steps in.
Dealers say handling kerosene isn't easy either, with safety and space concerns adding to the stress.