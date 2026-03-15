LPG shortage: Chennai considers reintroducing coal, kerosene sales

Restaurants, autos, and wedding planners are feeling the heat

LPG production has been ramped up by 28%, but households still get first dibs, leaving restaurants and auto-rickshaws struggling.

Many eateries are cutting menus or closing temporarily, while about one-quarter of autos are off the roads due to fuel shortages (and fares have gone up).

Even wedding plans are on shaky ground: about 70,000 events could be impacted unless the state steps in.

Dealers say handling kerosene isn't easy either, with safety and space concerns adding to the stress.