LPG shortage: Devkinandan Thakur's viral video on cooking stirs debate

Restaurants and hotels are struggling with low LPG supplies

Many on social media have pointed out the irony of Thakur using modern tech while promoting outdated methods, with some doubting his expertise.

Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants are struggling with low LPG supplies, forcing menu changes and energy alternatives.

PM Modi has promised steps to keep gas flowing and noted that India now imports energy from 41 countries (up from 27), hoping to ease the shortage's impact.