LPG shortage: Devkinandan Thakur's viral video on cooking stirs debate
A video of spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur saying LPG (liquefied petroleum gas)-cooked food is not healthy and urging people to use clay stoves like in ancient times has gone viral, just as India faces an LPG shortage due to Middle East tensions.
His comments have stirred up a lot of chatter online, with users questioning if going back to old-school cooking really makes sense today.
Restaurants and hotels are struggling with low LPG supplies
Many on social media have pointed out the irony of Thakur using modern tech while promoting outdated methods, with some doubting his expertise.
Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants are struggling with low LPG supplies, forcing menu changes and energy alternatives.
PM Modi has promised steps to keep gas flowing and noted that India now imports energy from 41 countries (up from 27), hoping to ease the shortage's impact.