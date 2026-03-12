LPG supply crisis spreads to India due to Iran-Israel conflict
Chennai saw viral videos of crowds at a petrol pump and widespread social-media complaints and reports of long queues and booking disruptions for LPG cylinders, thanks to a supply crunch linked to the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.
Disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have led to shortages in major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai in recent days, sparking panic buying and viral social-media posts.
Restaurants forced to shut or reduce operations
With commercial LPG supplies halted, many restaurants have cut down their menus or reduced hours: some are even warning they might shut shop soon.
In Mumbai alone, about one in five hotels and eateries have already closed their doors.
Since most LPG goes to homes (about 87%), the government is prioritizing household use over businesses for now.
Authorities take steps to ease crisis
To ease the crisis, officials have invoked emergency rules and increased the minimum wait time between refills from 21 to 25 days to stop hoarding.
Hospitals and schools are getting priority for supplies, while officials have directed refineries to ramp up LPG production.
Restaurant groups say they need quick relief or more closures could follow.