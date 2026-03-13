LPG supply disruption due to Israel-Palestine war? Maharashtra takes steps

More cylinders available in the state this month

Even with global tensions causing worries about shortages, Maharashtra actually has more LPG cylinders available this month than usual.

The government has also made it easier to report delivery problems through WhatsApp and has asked police to monitor law and order around LPG distribution and prevent hoarding or theft.

Hospitals, schools, hostels, and meal programs get top priority for gas supplies, especially important now during festival season, so everyone can keep cooking without stress or panic buying.