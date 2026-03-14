LPG supply in India unaffected by West Asia conflict: Piyush

Government steps in to ensure smooth supply

With disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz affecting about 30% of India's natural gas imports and a 35% reduction in natural-gas supplies from refineries and petrochemical plants, the government has stepped in.

The Union government invoked the Essential Commodities Act, and the Petroleum Ministry issued a control order directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximize LPG production and make sure households get priority for cooking gas and CNG for vehicles.

Commercial users like hotels will get a bit less than usual, but essential needs are being protected.