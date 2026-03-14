LPG supply in India unaffected by West Asia conflict: Piyush
Union Minister Piyush Goyal reassured everyone that India isn't running low on LPG, even with the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
"There is absolutely no shortage of fuel," he shared, and said concerned departments were monitoring the situation very closely, and urged people not to hoard gas cylinders since it's only a temporary supply-demand issue.
Government steps in to ensure smooth supply
With disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz affecting about 30% of India's natural gas imports and a 35% reduction in natural-gas supplies from refineries and petrochemical plants, the government has stepped in.
The Union government invoked the Essential Commodities Act, and the Petroleum Ministry issued a control order directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximize LPG production and make sure households get priority for cooking gas and CNG for vehicles.
Commercial users like hotels will get a bit less than usual, but essential needs are being protected.
No need for panic buying, says minister
Minister Shobha Karandlaje also asked people not to worry about reports of commercial LPG shortages in hotels across some states.
She said different ministries are working together to keep things under control, so there's no need for panic buying.