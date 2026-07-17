LPG supply normal but OMCs not issuing domestic gas connections
Even though liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply is back to normal, oil marketing companies (OMCs) haven't started issuing new domestic gas connections yet.
People who applied after the March disruption (thanks to the West Asian conflict) are still stuck waiting, and many are finding it tough to cook daily meals without a regular LPG cylinder.
Chennai distributors stuck with unsold hoses
In Chennai, newlyweds and others are juggling between pricey 5-kg cylinders, induction stoves, or even borrowing equipment from a houseowner.
Distributors say they get calls every day but can't help because OMCs are not issuing new connections.
Meanwhile, OMCs are pushing them to sell stoves and orange hoses instead, though one distributor pointed out they're left with thousands of unsold hoses just sitting in storage.
Everyone's hoping things get sorted soon so new connections can finally roll out.