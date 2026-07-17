LPG supply normal but OMCs not issuing domestic gas connections

In Chennai, newlyweds and others are juggling between pricey 5-kg cylinders, induction stoves, or even borrowing equipment from a houseowner.

Distributors say they get calls every day but can't help because OMCs are not issuing new connections.

Meanwhile, OMCs are pushing them to sell stoves and orange hoses instead, though one distributor pointed out they're left with thousands of unsold hoses just sitting in storage.

Everyone's hoping things get sorted soon so new connections can finally roll out.