LPG supply under threat; government encourages switch to PNG

IGL and GAIL gas will give ₹500 worth of free gas

If domestic consumers register or start PNG services, IGL and GAIL Gas will give them ₹500 worth of free gas (verify deadline with the companies).

Mahanagar Gas has dropped its ₹500 registration fee for homes and waived hefty security deposits for businesses; BPCL has also removed security deposits for commercial users.

Signing up is simple: just use email, online forms, or call centers.

Officials said LPG supplies remain under pressure in some areas, while stocks of petrol, diesel, crude oil and LNG are comfortable; authorities are encouraging commercial LPG users and consumers in areas with PNG infrastructure to switch to PNG, and city gas companies are offering incentives to facilitate the transition.