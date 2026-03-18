LPG supply under threat; government encourages switch to PNG
With liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies under threat because of tensions in West Asia, the government is encouraging people to move from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG).
To make the switch easier, city gas companies are rolling out special incentives for new users as a precaution against possible shortages linked to global conflicts.
IGL and GAIL gas will give ₹500 worth of free gas
If domestic consumers register or start PNG services, IGL and GAIL Gas will give them ₹500 worth of free gas (verify deadline with the companies).
Mahanagar Gas has dropped its ₹500 registration fee for homes and waived hefty security deposits for businesses; BPCL has also removed security deposits for commercial users.
Signing up is simple: just use email, online forms, or call centers.
Officials said LPG supplies remain under pressure in some areas, while stocks of petrol, diesel, crude oil and LNG are comfortable; authorities are encouraging commercial LPG users and consumers in areas with PNG infrastructure to switch to PNG, and city gas companies are offering incentives to facilitate the transition.