LPG tanker Nanda Devi reaches India from Strait of Hormuz

The LPG tanker Nanda Devi has reached Vadinar Port in Gujarat , India. The vessel is carrying over 47,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It successfully crossed the war-torn Strait of Hormuz and is the second vessel to do so amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. This comes after another LPG tanker, Shivalik, reached Mundra Port on Monday with over 46,000 metric tons of LPG.

Supply relief Arrival of tankers to ease supply concerns The arrival of these two vessels is expected to stabilize India's LPG supply, which has been a major concern across the country. Long queues have been reported in several cities, and small business owners are worried about possible shutdowns due to the shortage. After Nanda Devi docks at Vadinar Port, around 24,000 metric tons of LPG will be sent to Tamil Nadu from its cargo.

Safe transit Safety of Indian seafarers ensured Shipping Ministry Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha had earlier confirmed the safe passage of these vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. He said, "All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no untoward incidents involving them have been reported over the last 24 hours." The two vessels were among 24 Indian-flagged ships in this region.

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