LPG tanker Shivalik reaches Gujarat after crossing Strait of Hormuz

Briefing

24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf

He also assured that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe and no incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours. "There were 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, situated to the west of the Strait of Hormuz. Among these, two vessels, the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi, Indian-flagged vessels, both LPG carriers, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning and are now proceeding toward India," Sinha said.