LPG tanker Shivalik reaches Gujarat after crossing Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
The LPG tanker Shivalik has reached Mundra Port in Gujarat days after sailing from the Persian Gulf and crossing the volatile Strait of Hormuz. Briefing the media, Shipping Ministry official Rajesh Kumar Sinha said documentation, priority berthing and other arrangements have been completed at the port to ensure there is no delay in cargo discharge. The ship is carrying over 40,000 metric tons of LPG. He also said that another Indian vessel carrying LPG, Nanda Devi, will arrive on Tuesday.
Twitter Post
The tanker reached around 5:00pm
#WATCH | Gujarat: LPG tanker Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz, reaches Mundra Port. pic.twitter.com/tVXvWunqba— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026
Briefing
24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf
He also assured that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe and no incidents have been reported in the last 24 hours. "There were 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, situated to the west of the Strait of Hormuz. Among these, two vessels, the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi, Indian-flagged vessels, both LPG carriers, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning and are now proceeding toward India," Sinha said.
EAM
4th tanker on the way
Furthermore, Sinha told reporters that a fourth India-flagged tanker, the Jag Prakash, transporting gasoline from Oman to Africa, had also made off from the eastern side of the Strait. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, accounting for nearly 20% of global oil and gas shipments. Over 90% of India's LPG imports from West Asia pass through the Strait of Hormuz.