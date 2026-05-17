LPG tanker Symi arrives at Kandla Port with 20,000 tons
India
The LPG tanker Symi, carrying around 20,000 tons of cooking gas and crewed by 21 foreign nationals, has arrived at Kandla Port in Gujarat.
Its journey through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes, went smoothly, even with ongoing security worries in the region.
Tankers carry 66,392 tons to India
In just one day, Symi and another tanker called NV Sunshine were transporting a combined 66,392 metric tons of cooking gas to India, with Symi already arrived and NV Sunshine still en route.
Since March, 13 India-linked vessels have crossed this route despite some ships getting stranded nearby.
It shows how crucial the Strait of Hormuz is for keeping global energy supplies moving, even when things get tense.