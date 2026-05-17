LPG tanker Symi arrives at Kandla Port with 20,000 tons

Tankers carry 66,392 tons to India

In just one day, Symi and another tanker called NV Sunshine were transporting a combined 66,392 metric tons of cooking gas to India, with Symi already arrived and NV Sunshine still en route.

Since March, 13 India-linked vessels have crossed this route despite some ships getting stranded nearby.

It shows how crucial the Strait of Hormuz is for keeping global energy supplies moving, even when things get tense.