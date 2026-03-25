LPG to be phased out in areas with PNG supply India Mar 25, 2026

Big update: If your home already has piped natural gas (PNG), you will need to switch over from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders after a three-month notice period following notification that PNG is available to your address unless a technical-infeasibility exemption is issued.

The government is making this move to ease LPG shortages linked to supply issues in West Asia.

If you do not make the switch, and cannot show a valid reason why PNG is not possible, your LPG supply will be stopped.