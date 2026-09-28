LPU suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests
What's the story
Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara has suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28. The decision comes after violent protests over allegations of a rape incident on campus. The university statement also notified postponing mid-term examinations until further notice, with a revised schedule to be communicated via the University Management System (UMS).
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LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones mid-term examinations
Lovely Professional University (LPU) suspends regular classes for 10 days from 28th September and postpones Mid-Term Examinations, following a protest by students that turned violent— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026
The university says, "To ensure the safety and well-being of all students, the following is…
Protest details
Protests broke out over alleged rape incident on campus
The protests began near Girls' Hostel-3 early Sunday after students alleged that a female student was raped by a plumber three days before.
The protesters claimed the hostel warden was informed, but no action was taken.
This led to a large protest, with some students blocking National Highway-44 outside the university from around 8am on Sunday, severely affecting traffic.
Police action
Clashes broke out between protesters and police
The situation escalated when police tried to clear the road, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement.
Two police vehicles were set on fire, and several officers were injured.
A heavy police force was deployed from Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural, and Hoshiarpur to control the situation.
A team led by ADGP MF Farooqui later entered the campus.
Meanwhile, LPU denied that any rape incident took place on campus, calling the allegations rumors.
Investigation underway
LPU releases video statement from students denying rape allegations
LPU Registrar Monica Gulati termed the allegations "false, baseless and fabricated," and said they were being circulated by anti-social elements to disturb the university's academic environment.
The university released a video statement with three female students from Room No. 504 of the hostel who claimed no rape incident occurred.
However, the students later backtracked from their statement.
A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations, and forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and call records will be examined.
Campus unrest
Protests led to vandalism and damage on campus
The protests also led to vandalism and damage on the university campus. Videos showed students damaging property and vehicles, vandalizing an ATM kiosk, and allegedly damaging shops in the university mall.
The NH-44 blockade caused long traffic queues as traffic was diverted through other routes.
Despite several rounds of talks between students and university management, the standoff continues, with students demanding protection from action over protest participation.
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Viewer discretion advised: Visuals from LPU
In Delhi, the protests ended peacefully. Outside LPU in Punjab, students clashed with police and vehicles were set on fire.— Himanshu Jain (@HemanNamo) September 28, 2026
Violence is wrong. But why did the situation get out of control? The AAP Punjab government and LPU administration must answer. pic.twitter.com/3QqfkzHhmQ