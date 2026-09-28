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Home / News / India News / LPU suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests
LPU suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests
LPU also postponed mid-term examinations

LPU suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests

By Snehil Singh
Sep 28, 2026
08:17 am
What's the story

Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara has suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28. The decision comes after violent protests over allegations of a rape incident on campus. The university statement also notified postponing mid-term examinations until further notice, with a revised schedule to be communicated via the University Management System (UMS).

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LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones mid-term examinations

Protest details

Protests broke out over alleged rape incident on campus

The protests began near Girls' Hostel-3 early Sunday after students alleged that a female student was raped by a plumber three days before.

The protesters claimed the hostel warden was informed, but no action was taken.

This led to a large protest, with some students blocking National Highway-44 outside the university from around 8am on Sunday, severely affecting traffic.

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Police action

Clashes broke out between protesters and police

The situation escalated when police tried to clear the road, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Two police vehicles were set on fire, and several officers were injured.

A heavy police force was deployed from Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural, and Hoshiarpur to control the situation.

A team led by ADGP MF Farooqui later entered the campus.

Meanwhile, LPU denied that any rape incident took place on campus, calling the allegations rumors.

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Investigation underway

LPU releases video statement from students denying rape allegations

LPU Registrar Monica Gulati termed the allegations "false, baseless and fabricated," and said they were being circulated by anti-social elements to disturb the university's academic environment.

The university released a video statement with three female students from Room No. 504 of the hostel who claimed no rape incident occurred.

However, the students later backtracked from their statement.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations, and forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and call records will be examined.

Campus unrest

Protests led to vandalism and damage on campus

The protests also led to vandalism and damage on the university campus. Videos showed students damaging property and vehicles, vandalizing an ATM kiosk, and allegedly damaging shops in the university mall.

The NH-44 blockade caused long traffic queues as traffic was diverted through other routes.

Despite several rounds of talks between students and university management, the standoff continues, with students demanding protection from action over protest participation.

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Viewer discretion advised: Visuals from LPU

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