LPU in Punjab calls off classes, postpones mid-term exams
India
Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab has called off classes and postponed mid-term exams until further notice following intense protests on campus.
The move is meant to keep students safe while things calm down.
Students have been asked to talk with their families about whether they should head home or stay put for now.
Alleged rape-suicide sparks arson, police injured
The unrest began after an alleged rape-suicide case, with protests escalating quickly: some buildings and police vehicles were set on fire and clashes left several police officers injured.
Students began protesting over claims of a rape and suicide case.