LPU protests spiral as crowds storm uni mall seizing electronics
Protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) late on September 26 quickly spiraled into chaos, with crowds storming Uni Mall and grabbing pricey electronics like PlayStation 5s, laptops, and smartphones.
An eyewitness said bookstores were left untouched, apparently, "books were considered useless. They took only what they found genuinely useful."
Uni Mall departmental store loses ₹80L-₹90L
Mall shop owners are facing massive losses: one departmental store lost around ₹80 lakh to ₹90 lakh in total losses, including inventory worth roughly ₹70 lakh to ₹80 lakh and ₹6 lakh to ₹7 lakh cash missing from the counter. High-end perfumes worth ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 and phones were also taken.
LPU is now reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved: about 30 to 40 students are under investigation so far.
The original protest began over sexual assault allegations that the university has denied, which has also sparked a police inquiry.