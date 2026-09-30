LPU protests spiral as crowds storm uni mall seizing electronics

Mall shop owners are facing massive losses: one departmental store lost around ₹80 lakh to ₹90 lakh in total losses, including inventory worth roughly ₹70 lakh to ₹80 lakh and ₹6 lakh to ₹7 lakh cash missing from the counter. High-end perfumes worth ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 and phones were also taken.

LPU is now reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved: about 30 to 40 students are under investigation so far.

The original protest began over sexual assault allegations that the university has denied, which has also sparked a police inquiry.