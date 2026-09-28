LPU Punjab postpones midterms, suspends classes after alleged rape, suicide
India
Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab saw major unrest after a student's alleged rape and suicide, with things getting worse when masked intruders entered the campus.
Many students chose to leave for home as police arrived, and the university has now postponed midterm exams and suspended classes for 10 days.
LPU students leave amid intruders, fires
Students reported feeling unsafe after vandalism and fires broke out, especially in the computer science department, due to intruders.
Some said they were scared about what might happen next, so heading home felt like the safest choice.
Still, many hope to return once things calm down: "We will return once the situation improves," said one student.