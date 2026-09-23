LSR students to protest after girl gang-raped near Kalkaji Temple
LSR students are coming together this Wednesday at 4pm to protest after a girl was gang-raped near Kalkaji Temple.
The attackers, pretending to be police officers, threatened the girl and her friend.
This incident has raised concerns among students.
Delhi Police arrest Asif, POCSO case
Women and queer members of LSR are at the demonstration at the college's back gate, calling out ongoing failures in women's safety and demanding safer public spaces.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police have arrested Asif, while Hemant and Mukesh were found at their home, and police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In response to safety concerns, LSR has also shifted classes online while faculty mentors and counselors have also been directed to remain available to students.