Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth becomes Vice Chief of Army Staff
India
Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth steps in as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff starting April 1.
After leading Southern Command, he's known for driving key operations and modernizing the force.
His farewell included a Guard of Honor and a moment at the war memorial, marking the end of an impactful chapter.
Sandeep Jain to head Southern Command
Lt. Gen. Sandeep Jain, currently Chief of Staff, will take over Southern Command on April 1.
The transition promises continuity and fresh leadership for one of India's top military commands.