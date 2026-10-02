Lucknow 17-year-old accused of killing mother over gender-affirming surgery
India
In Lucknow, a 17-year-old who identifies as female was accused of killing her mother following an argument about gender-affirming surgery.
Despite the family seeking medical advice and counseling, she faced ongoing family opposition to her transition.
The situation turned tragic on Thursday, when she attacked her mother with a wrench.
Diary shows planning, confession, ChatGPT
Police say the teen's diary showed she had planned the attack in advance.
Afterward, she called the police herself and admitted to what happened.
Investigators also found that she used ChatGPT to look up what might happen legally to minors in such cases, highlighting just how complex and difficult things had become at home.