Lucknow: 5 dead, 45 injured as bus flips on expressway

Driver detained; passengers being treated

Officials discovered the bus had been illegally modified with extra sleeper berths and a blocked emergency exit.

The driver, Sompal from Panipat, Haryana, has been detained; an eyewitness said he was speeding and possibly drunk.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to reach the site and ensure relief and rescue.

Injured passengers are being treated at SGPGI and KGMU trauma centers, and their condition is said to be stable.