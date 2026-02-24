Lucknow: 5 dead, 45 injured as bus flips on expressway
A double-decker sleeper bus packed with around 80 passengers flipped over on the Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow on Monday evening, leaving five people—one man, one woman, and three children—dead and 45 others injured.
The victims included Birendra (30), Anjali (8), and Priyanshu (15).
The bus was traveling from Punjab to Bihar when it crashed near the Gosainganj toll.
Driver detained; passengers being treated
Officials discovered the bus had been illegally modified with extra sleeper berths and a blocked emergency exit.
The driver, Sompal from Panipat, Haryana, has been detained; an eyewitness said he was speeding and possibly drunk.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to reach the site and ensure relief and rescue.
Injured passengers are being treated at SGPGI and KGMU trauma centers, and their condition is said to be stable.