Lucknow: 6-year-old boy killed, 4 others hurt in car crash

License suspended; family of dead boy laments

Singh told police the car struck a trolley, tempo, and tractor before stopping.

Among those injured were Armaan (12), Sadhana Patel, Meena Devi, and Awadh Bihari.

Police are checking if brake failure was really to blame—Singh's license is suspended for now while they investigate.

Deekshant's family had moved to Lucknow for better opportunities; his father shared how their dreams for him ended with this tragedy.