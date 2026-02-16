Lucknow: 6-year-old boy killed, 4 others hurt in car crash
A heartbreaking accident in Banthra, Lucknow on the evening of February 12 took the life of six-year-old Deekshant and left four others hurt.
The car was allegedly driven by Gaurav Singh (21), a Class 12 student, who told his family he had attended a college farewell, and later told police his brakes failed.
The crash happened around 7pm on Kanpur Road, hitting both pedestrians and other vehicles.
License suspended; family of dead boy laments
Singh told police the car struck a trolley, tempo, and tractor before stopping.
Among those injured were Armaan (12), Sadhana Patel, Meena Devi, and Awadh Bihari.
Police are checking if brake failure was really to blame—Singh's license is suspended for now while they investigate.
Deekshant's family had moved to Lucknow for better opportunities; his father shared how their dreams for him ended with this tragedy.