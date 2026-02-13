Lucknow: 6-year-old boy killed, 5 others hurt in hit-and-run India Feb 13, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Lucknow's Banthra area on Thursday evening left a six-year-old boy dead and five others hurt.

Police say a Class 12 student was behind the wheel of a Maruti Swift that crashed into an auto-rickshaw and several pedestrians near Hanuman Temple on Kanpur Road.

After the crash, the driver reportedly dropped off a female passenger elsewhere and then disappeared.