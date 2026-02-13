Lucknow: 6-year-old boy killed, 5 others hurt in hit-and-run
India
A heartbreaking accident in Lucknow's Banthra area on Thursday evening left a six-year-old boy dead and five others hurt.
Police say a Class 12 student was behind the wheel of a Maruti Swift that crashed into an auto-rickshaw and several pedestrians near Hanuman Temple on Kanpur Road.
After the crash, the driver reportedly dropped off a female passenger elsewhere and then disappeared.
Boy dies, driver student goes missing
Among those injured are Armaan (12), Avadh Bihari (42), Sadhana Verma (35), and Meena Devi (60)—all currently being treated.
The young boy who lost his life, Dikshant Patel, sadly didn't survive despite being rushed to a bigger hospital.
Police have reached out to families and are tracing the student driver, who remains absconding.