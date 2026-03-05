Lucknow: 8 dead, over 300 injured in Holi celebrations
Holi celebrations in Lucknow took a tragic turn this year, with eight people losing their lives and more than 300 injured during Holi celebrations—mostly because of overspeeding and drunk driving.
The sudden spike in cases left hospitals struggling to keep up.
Alcohol and speeding responsible for most cases
Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital saw the highest number of admissions at 88.
King George's Medical University treated 72 accident victims and reported six deaths, with Dr. Premraj sharing that alcohol played a role in many cases.
Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital had two fatalities among 60 cases, while Ram Manohar Lohia Institute and Balrampur Hospital managed dozens more.
Doctors across these hospitals stressed how speeding and alcohol made Holi especially dangerous this year.