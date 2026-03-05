Lucknow: 8 dead, over 300 injured in Holi celebrations

Alcohol and speeding responsible for most cases

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital saw the highest number of admissions at 88.

King George's Medical University treated 72 accident victims and reported six deaths, with Dr. Premraj sharing that alcohol played a role in many cases.

Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital had two fatalities among 60 cases, while Ram Manohar Lohia Institute and Balrampur Hospital managed dozens more.

Doctors across these hospitals stressed how speeding and alcohol made Holi especially dangerous this year.