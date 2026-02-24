Lucknow, Agra courts receive bomb threats; no explosives found
On Tuesday afternoon, courts in Lucknow and Agra had to pause everything after the district judge in Lucknow and the civil court complex in Agra received bomb threats by email.
Both places were evacuated and searched, with the Lucknow search lasting nearly three to four hours, but thankfully, no explosives were found.
Once the all-clear was given, court work picked up where it left off.
Security beefed up around both courts
After the scare, security around both courts got a major upgrade—all gates of the Agra court were closed, and in Lucknow there was an intensive check with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel scanning areas including the two-wheeler parking.
Police say they're staying extra alert while they track down who sent the threat.
Interestingly, similar emails hit several district courts (including Lucknow) just last week.