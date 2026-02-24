Lucknow, Agra courts receive bomb threats; no explosives found India Feb 24, 2026

On Tuesday afternoon, courts in Lucknow and Agra had to pause everything after the district judge in Lucknow and the civil court complex in Agra received bomb threats by email.

Both places were evacuated and searched, with the Lucknow search lasting nearly three to four hours, but thankfully, no explosives were found.

Once the all-clear was given, court work picked up where it left off.