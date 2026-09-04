Lucknow airport to get ₹10,700cr upgrade to 38 million annual passengers
India
Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is getting a huge makeover with a ₹10,700 crore plan.
The goal? Boost yearly passenger capacity from a pre-Covid peak of 5.43 million passengers in 2019-20 to 38 million passengers a year in the next decade.
The expansion includes a new terminal, longer runway, cargo hub, and better maintenance facilities to keep up with the region's growing travel needs.
Lucknow project: around 75,000 UP jobs
The current airport is packed beyond its limits, but the new T-3 terminal (built in two phases) will add faster check-ins and self-bag-drop options, making travel less of a hassle.
Plus, the project is expected to create around 75,000 jobs in Uttar Pradesh and turn Lucknow into a major aviation and logistics hub.