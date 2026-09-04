Lucknow airport to get ₹10,700cr upgrade to 38 million annual passengers

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is getting a huge makeover with a ₹10,700 crore plan.

The goal? Boost yearly passenger capacity from a pre-Covid peak of 5.43 million passengers in 2019-20 to 38 million passengers a year in the next decade.

The expansion includes a new terminal, longer runway, cargo hub, and better maintenance facilities to keep up with the region's growing travel needs.