Lucknow Aliganj 3-story blaze kills 15 in illegally converted building

Lucknow building safety lapses, arrests, suspensions

Investigators found serious safety issues: there was no emergency exit, the rooftop was blocked, and a thumbprint entrance system got stuck during the fire, making escape nearly impossible.

Four people have been arrested and four officials suspended as police look into what caused the fire and who is responsible.

The building had faced a demolition order in 2016 for illegal construction, but it was revoked due to procedural errors.