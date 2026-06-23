Lucknow Aliganj 3-story blaze kills 15 in illegally converted building
A tragic fire broke out in a three-story building in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, leaving 15 people dead and several injured.
The building was originally meant to be residential but had been illegally turned into shops and an animation center.
Many victims were trapped on the second floor when the blaze spread.
Lucknow building safety lapses, arrests, suspensions
Investigators found serious safety issues: there was no emergency exit, the rooftop was blocked, and a thumbprint entrance system got stuck during the fire, making escape nearly impossible.
Four people have been arrested and four officials suspended as police look into what caused the fire and who is responsible.
The building had faced a demolition order in 2016 for illegal construction, but it was revoked due to procedural errors.