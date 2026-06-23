Lucknow Aliganj animation center fire kills 15, Brajesh Pathak shaken India Jun 23, 2026

A devastating fire at an animation center in Lucknow's Aliganj claimed 15 lives, including several children, on June 22.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was visibly shaken at the scene, sharing, "I personally saw 11 to 12 bodies. They were our children."

The blaze spread quickly through the three-story building, leaving little chance for escape.