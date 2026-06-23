Lucknow Aliganj animation center fire kills 15, Brajesh Pathak shaken
A devastating fire at an animation center in Lucknow's Aliganj claimed 15 lives, including several children, on June 22.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was visibly shaken at the scene, sharing, "I personally saw 11 to 12 bodies. They were our children."
The blaze spread quickly through the three-story building, leaving little chance for escape.
AC duct fire, safety lapses flagged
Eyewitnesses described people jumping from windows to escape thick smoke as rescue teams battled the flames for hours using 14 fire tenders and a hydraulic platform.
Early investigations suggest the fire started in an air-conditioning duct, and lack of emergency exits made things worse.
A previous demolition order for the building had been revoked; officials have noted safety lapses.