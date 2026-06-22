Lucknow Aliganj blaze kills 14 as rescue operations continue
India
A serious fire broke out in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, leaving 14 people dead and prompting urgent rescue efforts.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent senior officials to manage the situation and ensure help reached those affected quickly.
Narendra Modi pledges ₹200,000/₹50,000 from NRF
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences online, announcing ₹200,000 for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured from the National Relief Fund.
He reassured everyone that rescue operations are ongoing and authorities are doing their best to support survivors.
Yogi Adityanath orders officials to rush
Chief Minister Adityanath directed senior officials to rush to the spot and review rescue and relief operations.