Lucknow Aliganj coaching and animation institute fire kills 15 India Jun 23, 2026

A fire broke out at a coaching and animation institute in Lucknow's Aliganj area on June 23, leaving 15 people dead, most of them students and trainees.

The building had no emergency exits and just one staircase, even though it was packed with classrooms and other facilities.

It had been illegally turned from a residential property into a commercial space without following basic fire safety rules.