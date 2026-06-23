Lucknow Aliganj coaching and animation institute fire kills 15
A fire broke out at a coaching and animation institute in Lucknow's Aliganj area on June 23, leaving 15 people dead, most of them students and trainees.
The building had no emergency exits and just one staircase, even though it was packed with classrooms and other facilities.
It had been illegally turned from a residential property into a commercial space without following basic fire safety rules.
Safety failures forced students to jump
The lack of proper safety measures made the situation much worse, forcing students to jump from upper floors as thick smoke filled the building.
Eyewitnesses described chaos and panic as people tried to escape.
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into how this happened and who's responsible.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site and promised, "No guilty person will be spared."