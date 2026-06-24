Lucknow Aliganj commercial building blaze kills 15, families demand justice
India
A massive fire at a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj on June 22 took 15 lives and left nine injured.
Families are heartbroken and now demanding justice, questioning whether the city's safety checks were enough.
The tragedy has also pushed leaders to call for accountability and a closer look at how such disasters can be prevented.
Lucknow families deem ₹5L insufficient
Loved ones are still in disbelief, sharing memories of those lost and wondering if more could have been done.
Many feel the ₹5 lakh compensation isn't enough, and they're asking for stricter safety rules so this doesn't happen again.
One grieving relative said they want justice for their loved ones and stricter safety measures in commercial buildings.