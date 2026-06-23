Lucknow Aliganj fire exposes safety loophole for low-rise commercial buildings
A serious fire hit a commercial building in Aliganj, Lucknow, on Monday.
Because the building is under 15 meters tall, it didn't need a fire safety certificate or regular inspections, something that's been allowed by local rules for almost a decade.
This loophole is now raising big questions about how safe these places actually are.
Ankush Mittal: Buildings under 15m exempt
Fire officials say buildings taller than 15 meters must follow stricter rules and get inspected, but shorter ones slip through the cracks.
Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal confirmed the owners never had to apply for any certificate.
The incident has sparked concern about how easy it is for some commercial spaces to avoid proper safety checks, especially when residential buildings are converted without much oversight.