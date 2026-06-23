Lucknow Aliganj fire kills 15, over 30 pets trapped
A tragic fire broke out in a three-story building in Lucknow's Aliganj area last Monday, leaving at least 15 people dead and several injured.
While the upper floors saw most of the human casualties, more than 30 pets were trapped in a shop and a clinic on the ground floor and in the basement.
Locals and animal activists quickly teamed up to save as many animals as possible.
Kiran Shukla: dogs rescued, cats missing
Animal rights activist Kiran Shukla shared that about 20 to 22 dogs and puppies were rescued early during the chaos.
By evening, around seven cats were found alive in the basement, though sadly four or five cats are still missing and feared lost.
The rescued cats are now receiving treatment, while the dogs were moved to a safe location.
Shukla worked closely with locals and police (she said they knew the facility well from previous rescues), which helped speed up efforts despite heavy damage to the pet shop.