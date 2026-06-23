Lucknow Aliganj fire kills 15, over 30 pets trapped

Kiran Shukla: dogs rescued, cats missing

Animal rights activist Kiran Shukla shared that about 20 to 22 dogs and puppies were rescued early during the chaos.

By evening, around seven cats were found alive in the basement, though sadly four or five cats are still missing and feared lost.

The rescued cats are now receiving treatment, while the dogs were moved to a safe location.

Shukla worked closely with locals and police (she said they knew the facility well from previous rescues), which helped speed up efforts despite heavy damage to the pet shop.