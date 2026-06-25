Lucknow Aliganj fire kills 15 owner held amid safety concerns
India
A tragic fire broke out in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, leaving 15 dead.
Virendra Prasad Shukla, one of the building's owners, was taken into custody by police and is now in judicial custody.
The incident has sparked serious questions about safety standards in commercial spaces.
Police arrest 3 and seek Surendra
Shukla comes from a wealthy but low-profile family living in a huge house in Madehganj. His family runs an educational institute and co-owned the affected building with his brother Surendra, who is still being searched for by police.
Three more people have been arrested over the building's lease as investigators try to figure out if the fire was accidental or deliberate.