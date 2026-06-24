Lucknow Aliganj fire that killed 15 drew crowds via reels

Aliganj police warn crowds hampering investigations

The surge of onlookers pushed police to ramp up security, barricading lanes and using loudspeakers to warn people to stay away.

Forensic teams kept working, but many ignored warnings and tried snapping photos or videos anyway.

Aliganj Station House Officer Dhruv Kumar said this crowding could seriously hamper investigations, raising questions about how social media influences behavior during tragedies.