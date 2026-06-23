Lucknow animation center blaze kills 15, injures 9, couple dead

Families' wedding preparations devastated by fire

Neelesh and Anamika's families were in the middle of wedding preparations: Anamika's parents had just come from West Bengal to meet Neelesh's family, and a small ceremony had already taken place.

Heartbreakingly, Anamika's cousin Somilya, 27, who also worked at the center, was among the victims.

What should have been a time of celebration has turned into deep loss for both families as they try to cope with this unexpected tragedy.