Lucknow animation center blaze kills 15, injures 9, couple dead
India
A tragic fire broke out in a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, leaving 15 people dead and nine injured.
The building was home to an animation center with many students present, and among those lost were Neelesh Kumar, 27, and Anamika Samant, 30, an engaged couple who worked there.
Families' wedding preparations devastated by fire
Neelesh and Anamika's families were in the middle of wedding preparations: Anamika's parents had just come from West Bengal to meet Neelesh's family, and a small ceremony had already taken place.
Heartbreakingly, Anamika's cousin Somilya, 27, who also worked at the center, was among the victims.
What should have been a time of celebration has turned into deep loss for both families as they try to cope with this unexpected tragedy.