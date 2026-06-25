Lucknow artist paralyzed from waist down after Aliganj fire escape
India
Jayant Gupta, a 28-year-old artist, was caught in the deadly Aliganj fire in Lucknow on June 22.
The commercial building lacked a safe emergency exit, leaving employees trapped as flames spread.
Gupta managed to squeeze through a small vent to escape, but the jump left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Jayant Gupta at KGMU receiving treatment
Gupta is now at King George Medical University with a spinal fracture and burns. Doctors are not sure if he will recover fully, but he is staying hopeful.
His family says he wants to remain in Lucknow to care for them despite job offers abroad.
Meanwhile, officials are investigating serious safety lapses at the building to prevent tragedies like this in the future.