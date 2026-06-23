Lucknow blaze at Usha Mehta Marg kills 15, traps students
A tragic fire broke out in a three-story building on Usha Mehta Marg, Lucknow, leaving 15 people dead and several injured.
The building had a pet shop, vet clinic, and an animation training center, with students aged 20 to 24 trapped upstairs when the blaze started around 3pm on June 22.
Despite thick smoke slowing down rescue efforts, firefighters and NDRF teams managed to save many lives.
SIT probes Surendra Shukla's past, property
The fire has brought attention to co-owner Surendra Shukla's controversial history: he was once linked to a major exam paper leak in 2015 but wasn't charged after an official probe.
Shukla and his brother have also faced allegations over questionable land deals.
Now, officials are investigating whether the property was used illegally for commercial purposes and if there were serious fire safety lapses.
The SIT has seven days to report findings.