Lucknow blaze at Usha Mehta Marg kills 15, traps students

SIT probes Surendra Shukla's past, property

The fire has brought attention to co-owner Surendra Shukla's controversial history: he was once linked to a major exam paper leak in 2015 but wasn't charged after an official probe.

Shukla and his brother have also faced allegations over questionable land deals.

Now, officials are investigating whether the property was used illegally for commercial purposes and if there were serious fire safety lapses.

The SIT has seven days to report findings.