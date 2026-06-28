Lucknow blaze kills 15, Yogi Adityanath orders statewide fire checks
India
After a deadly fire in Lucknow claimed 15 lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a statewide check of fire safety certificates for hospitals, hotels, and medical centers.
He made it clear that public safety is a top priority and won't be compromised.
Districts to enforce fire NOC compliance
Institutions whose fire NOC validity is about to expire or that do not yet possess a valid fire NOC will get immediate notices, and district officials have been told to make sure everyone follows the rules.
The goal: prevent more tragedies like this and keep people safe in public spaces.