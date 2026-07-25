Lucknow building demolished this week after fire killed 15 people
India
A three-story building in Lucknow was torn down this week after a fire last month killed 15 people and left several others hurt.
The demolition happened under tight security, with nearby roads blocked off as crews worked.
Building running coaching center under investigation
The building was only approved for residential use but was running businesses like a coaching center with questions over whether it had proper fire safety measures.
It had been flagged for illegal construction years ago, but action was delayed until this tragedy.
Now, authorities are investigating possible negligence and have started checks on other buildings to prevent something like this from happening again.