Lucknow building fire leaves 15 dead as rescue operations continue
India
A major fire broke out in a building in Lucknow, leaving 15 people dead and several others injured.
The scene was heartbreaking: one trapped resident called out Bacha lo (save me), while a mother pleaded with officials to reach her son inside.
Rescue operations are still ongoing as families wait for news.
Locals and army officer aided escapes
Before rescue teams arrived, local residents and even an army officer, Lance Naik Chhabi Ram, stepped in to help people escape by breaking windows and placing mattresses below for those forced to jump.
Many victims suffered serious injuries.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called the incident "very tragic incident" and announced a high-level inquiry, saying the victims were "our children."