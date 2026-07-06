Lucknow car crash kills 2 Amethi men near Gabbar Dhaba

Injured stable, police to file FIR

The injured, Nitin Yadav, 20, from Tejgarh, and Ajay Yadav, 24, from Padri, are now being treated at Civil Hospital in Lucknow and are stable.

Police have informed the families, collected evidence, and will file an FIR based on a complaint from the family members.

The investigation is ongoing to figure out exactly what went wrong.