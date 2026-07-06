Lucknow car crash kills 2 Amethi men near Gabbar Dhaba
India
A terrible accident early Sunday in Lucknow's Gosainganj area left two young men dead and two others hurt.
Their car lost control and slammed into a parked truck near Gabbar Dhaba.
The victims, Saurabh Yadav, 21, and Abhishek Yadav, 20, were both from Padri village in Amethi.
Injured stable, police to file FIR
The injured, Nitin Yadav, 20, from Tejgarh, and Ajay Yadav, 24, from Padri, are now being treated at Civil Hospital in Lucknow and are stable.
Police have informed the families, collected evidence, and will file an FIR based on a complaint from the family members.
The investigation is ongoing to figure out exactly what went wrong.