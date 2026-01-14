Next Article
Lucknow chills as cold wave sweeps Uttar Pradesh
India
Lucknow is in the grip of a serious cold wave, with temperatures dipping to 5.6°C—much lower than usual for January.
The IMD says foggy mornings and cold nights will continue, with relief during the day, while some parts of Western UP, like Muzaffarnagar, have seen lows near 2°C—the coldest in two years.
Why does this matter?
The IMD has warned that these colder-than-normal conditions will stick around until January 16 across several districts.
If you're out early or late, expect thick fog and biting cold.
There's some good news though: temperatures should start rising from January 15, and light rain on January 18 might finally bring relief from the winter chill.