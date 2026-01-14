Lucknow chills as cold wave sweeps Uttar Pradesh India Jan 14, 2026

Lucknow is in the grip of a serious cold wave, with temperatures dipping to 5.6°C—much lower than usual for January.

The IMD says foggy mornings and cold nights will continue, with relief during the day, while some parts of Western UP, like Muzaffarnagar, have seen lows near 2°C—the coldest in two years.