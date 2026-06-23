Lucknow coaching center fire kills 15, UP CM forms SIT

Government announces 5L, 50k payouts

The SIT will look into the cause of the fire and any safety lapses, with its report due in seven days.

The government has announced ₹500,000 for each family who lost someone and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Eyewitnesses described students escaping through windows or cables as smoke filled the building: most deaths were due to suffocation.

The government directed officials to review fire safety norms and ensure proper emergency exit routes in buildings frequented by children and large gatherings.