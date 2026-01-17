Lucknow colder than Shimla as dense fog grips up
Lucknow woke up to a freezing 4.4°C in the early hours of Saturday—colder than even Shimla's 8.4°C and the city's coldest January morning in two years.
Barabanki and Hardoi were even chillier, dipping to 3.5°C and 3.6°C.
This cold snap brought thick fog that dropped visibility to zero in cities like Kanpur and Ghaziabad, causing major travel headaches—three flights were diverted, five canceled, and dozens delayed.
Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office, says things should warm up by a few degrees soon, with clearer skies expected by Sunday and possible rain in western UP next week.