Lucknow commercial building fire kills 15 as smoke fills staircase
A tragic fire broke out in a Lucknow commercial building on Monday, leaving at least 15 people dead and several injured.
The blaze started in the building and quickly spread to an animation and 3D gaming center upstairs.
With no emergency exits, people were trapped as smoke filled the only staircase.
Firefighters break wall, 4 arrested
Firefighters had to break through a wall to save those stuck inside, while some tried escaping by jumping from windows or climbing cables.
Witnesses recalled victims desperately calling their families for help.
Authorities have launched an inquiry, arrested four people, and suspended four officials for negligence.
This incident highlights ongoing fire safety issues in India's commercial spaces; just last month, a similar tragedy struck New Delhi.